2,135 new cases, 25 deaths as Covid situation worsens in J&K

Jammu, April 26 (IANS) Both the number of new Covid infections and mortalities continued to rise in J&K on Monday with 2,135 new cases and 25 deaths reported from the Union Territory during last 24 hours.

Officials said that of the new cases, 791 were from the Jammu division and 1344 from the Kashmir division while 1,067 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.