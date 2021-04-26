2,135 new cases, 25 deaths as Covid situation worsens in J&K

Jammu, April 26 (IANS) Both the number of new Covid infections and mortalities continued to rise in J&K on Monday with 2,135 new cases and 25 deaths reported from the Union Territory during last 24 hours.
Officials said that of the new cases, 791 were from the Jammu division and 1344 from the Kashmir division while 1,067 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
The number of active cases stands at 20,601 active cases out of which 8,488 are from the Jammu division and 12,113 from the Kashmir division.
So far, 162,890 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 140,117 have recovered, and 2,172 have succumbed.
--IANS
sq/vd