214 new Covid cases in Odisha, highest in last 2 months

Bhubaneswar, March 25 (IANS) Odisha has reported 214 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in the past two months, health officials said on Thursday.

The new cases pushed the tally to 3,39,460 with 3,36,337 recoveries and 1,919 deaths, officials added.

Out of the fresh infections, as many as 126 were detected in quarantine centres while the rest 88 are local transmission cases.