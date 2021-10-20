216 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast

Tripoli, Oct 20 (IANS) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that 216 illegal migrants were rescued off Libya's western coast.

"Last two nights, 2 boats with a total of 216 persons aboard were returned to Zawiya and Tripoli," UNHCR tweeted on Tuesday.

No missing persons were reported, and medical care, food and water were provided, it said, Xinhua news agency reported.