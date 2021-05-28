216 people involved in Indonesian terror acts from Jan-May

Jakarta, May 28 (IANS) At least 216 people from various militant groups were involved in acts of terrorism in Indonesia from January to May, according to the National Counterterrorism Agency.

"There were 71 people from the Jemaah Islamiyah, and 144 from the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, and one deportant," Xinhua news agency quoted the agency chief, Boy Rafli Amar as saying in a statement on Thursday.