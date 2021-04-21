22 Covid patients die in oxygen tank leak in Nashik

New Delhi: At least 22 patients died on Wednesday due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at a civic hospital for COVID-19 patients in Nashik in Maharashtra following the leakage from an oxygen storage plant, district collector Suraj Mandhare said.

"As per the current information, 22 people have died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital. The patients were on ventilators as well as on oxygen supply, which got interrupted after the leakage in the oxygen supply tank," he told reporters.



He said the municipal corporation immediately shifted the cylinders from the other facilities where oxygen demand was not high.

A video of oxygen purportedly leaking from the storage plant has gone viral on social media since this morning.

Some relatives of the deceased COVID-19 patients have alleged that the "lowered supply of oxygen" claimed the lives of their kin.