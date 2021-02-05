22 deaths post jab, not linked to vaccine: Health Ministry

"The number of people who died after taking Covid-19 vaccine shots have reportedly reached 22. None of these deaths have been causally linked with Covid-19 vaccination," the ministry said.

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Almost 53 lakh Indians have been inoculated against coronavirus amid the ongoing nationwide immunisation drive, and while there have been 22 deaths subsequently, these are not linked to the vaccination, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

It said one death was reported in the last 24 hours -- a 77-year-old male, a resident of Agra, died seven days after he went for inoculation. According to officials of the ministry, it was ascribed to "shock with pre-existing diabetes".

As per government figures, to date, 52,90,474 beneficiaries have been vaccinated including 3,30,029 people who received vaccine shots on Friday.

A total of 1,04,781 sessions have been held so far.

The ministry also informed that no new event of hospitalisation has followed after vaccination in the last 24 hours while the case of hospitalisation after vaccination stands at 27, which works out to 0.0005 per cent of those vaccinated.

