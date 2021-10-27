22 garbage cafes set up in Delhi's Karol Bagh provide free meal in exchange for 1 kg plastic

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): In a unique initiative, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has set up 22 garbage cafes in the Karol Bagh area of the national capital.



NDMC has started this in a tie-up with 22 cafes and food outlets that will provide a free meal in exchange for 1 kg plastic.

The main motto of the initiative is to make the city plastic-free.

Speaking to ANI, NDMC Deputy Mayor Rajesh Lawaria said, "We started this initiative in February this year and now we are getting a massive response."

Lawaria added that the garbage cafes have been set up as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make the country plastic-free.

"Our Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs has recently achieved a target of collecting 75 lakh kg plastic all over India and now, we are also promoting this initiative with Garbage Cafe. One can come to these cafes and have a free meal here in exchange for waste plastic," he said.

Shyam Bir Singh, Deputy Health Officer, Karol Bagh Zone informed that this initiative is also running under the North zone health office. "They are in talks with other restaurants that will soon join this initiative," he stated.

"People usually throw garbage here and there. But now, they can bring the plastic waste here and have a free meal," he added.

Punnet Kohli, the owner of a famous food outlet in Karol Bagh, said, "This is a noble cause run by zonal municipal cooperation and we are happy to take part in this on daily basis. We have received 8-10 packets of plastics bag and in exchange, we provide them with a free meal. We will continue to work on this cause." (ANI)

