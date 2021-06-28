22 held for partying, flouting Covid norms in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 28 (IANS) The Gurugram police have arrested 22 people for partying at a guest house in Sector-38 area here in violation of the Covid safety guidelines, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, the police team conducted a raid at a guest house 'Aqua Inn' located in Sector-38 and apprehended 22 persons for allegedly organising a liquor party without permission and flouting the Covid protocols.