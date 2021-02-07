22 jhuggis gutted in Delhi fire, Kejriwal assures help (Ld)

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Nearly 22 jhuggis were gutted in a fire in south east Delhi's Sanjay Colony in the early hours on Sunday. The police said that there were no casualties in the fire.

"Total 26 fire tenders have been deployed to the site near Harkesh Nagar metro. Fire is under control. No causality so far," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services.