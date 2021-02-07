22 'jhuggis' gutted in fire in Delhi, no causality

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Nearly 22 'jhugghis' were gutted in fire in south east Delhi's Okhla phase 2 area in Sanjay Colony in the early hours on Sunday.

"Total 26 fire tenders have been deployed at the site near Harkesh Nagar metro. Fire is under control. No causality so far," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.