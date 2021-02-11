22-year-old killed in Delhi accident

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) A 22-year-old woman was crushed to death by a speeding truck on Thursday in Delhi.

The deceased was identified as Swati, a resident of Kondli. She was riding pillion while returning from GB Pant hospital along with a relative on a two-wheeler.

The accident took place in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar. The police said that she was run over by the speeding truck as she fell from the scooty apparently after hitting a speed breaker. The truck coming from behind ran over the woman and she died on the spot.