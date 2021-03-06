22-yr-old shot dead in Delhi

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) A 22-year-old man was shot dead on Saturday in North Delhi's Bawana area over personal enmity, according to police.

The victim, who has been identified as Shashi Kadyan, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at Bawana's Jogiwada chowk.

"Motive of the crime prima facie appears to be personal enmity and local rivalry. After necessary formalities, a case u/s 302 IPC is being registered and investigation taken up," Rajiv Ranjan, DCP Outer North Delhi, said.