22-yr-old woman lured with job offer, raped in Manesar

The woman is a native of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand and currently resides in Aliyar village in Gurugram.

The medical examination of the woman has confirmed rape, the police said on Monday. The accused is absconding.

Gurugram, March 15 (IANS) A 22-year-old woman was allegedly lured and raped in Manesar in Gurugram district by a man on the pretext of finding her a job.

The woman in her complaint told the police that nearly 4-5 days ago, she had come in contact with the accused Amit Kaushik, a Delhi resident, on Facebook messenger.

"During the online chat, Amit told me that he was a Delhi resident and used to commute to and from Gurugram. After this, he promised me a job at a reputed company in Manesar," she told the police.

"On Sunday, Amit called me and told me he had arranged a 'good job' for me. He asked me to reach Manesar immediately," the girl said.

"Trusting Amit, I went to Manesar where he took me to a hotel there and offered some soft drink laced with sedatives. After consuming the drink, I lost my senses and then he raped me," the victim told the police.

"After committing the crime, Amit threatened me with dire consequences if I narrated the incident to anyone. Later, I filed a complaint at Manesar women police station," the woman added.

"An FIR has been lodged against Amit under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a hunt is on to nab him," Pinki Devi, the Investigating Official, told IANS.

