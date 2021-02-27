22.1% in Kerala believe country moving forward but not their lives

1.37 per cent replied their lives are improving but the country is in poor state, 37.47 per cent said their lives and the country both are in a poor state whereas, 19.26 per cent said they can't say.

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Out of 4,776 people from 126 Assembly seats in Assam, 21.81 per cent people in the IANS Cvoter survey said that they believe the country is moving forward but not their lives, while 27.09 per cent believed the country is moving forward and their lives too.

In Kerala, out of 8,796 people from 140 Assembly seats, 22.1 per cent replied the country is moving forward but not their lives, 29.82 per cent said the country is moving forward and their lives too, 15.13 per cent replied their lives are improving but the country is in a poor state, 31.14 per cent believe their lives and the country both are in a poor state and 1.82 per cent replied they can't say.

In Tamil Nadu, 16.42 per cent replied that they believe the country is moving forward but not their lives, 16.84 per cent replied the country is moving forward and their lives too, 1.93 per cent said their lives are improving but the country is in poor shape, 33.53 per cent replied their lives and the country both are in a poor state and 31.27 per cent replied they can't say. The outcome of Cvoter survey was based on replies from 16,475 people of all 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

In Puducherry, 18.97 per cent replied the country is moving forward but not their lives, 27.85 per cent said the country is moving forward and their lives too, 3.81 per cent replied their lives are improving but the country is in a poor state, 33.06 per cent said their lives and the country both are in a poor state and 16.31 per cent were not able to say anything. A total of 1,647 people from 30 Assembly seats participated in the survey.

--IANS

pd/kr