221 new Covid cases, 208 recoveries, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar, July 16 (IANS) Breaking a long trend, new Covid cases outnumbered recoveries in J&K on Friday as 221 new cases and one death were reported while 208 patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

Officials said after it was over a fortnight that new cases outnumbered recoveries.

A total of 103 cases and one death was reported from the Jammu division and 118 from the Kashmir division.