221 new Covid cases, 208 recoveries, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar, July 16 (IANS) Breaking a long trend, new Covid cases outnumbered recoveries in J&K on Friday as 221 new cases and one death were reported while 208 patients recovered during the last 24 hours.
Officials said after it was over a fortnight that new cases outnumbered recoveries.
A total of 103 cases and one death was reported from the Jammu division and 118 from the Kashmir division.
Another confirmed case of mucormycosis was reported, taking the total to 33.
As many as 319,576 people have been infected with coronavirus so far out of which 313,098 have recovered, while 4,362 have succumbed.
There are 2,116 active cases out of which 882 are from the Jammu division and 1,234 from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd