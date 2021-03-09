2.26 crore vaccinated against COVID-19

A total 16,96,588 vaccine doses were given till 9 pm on Monday, the fifty-second day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.26 crore with 16,96,588 jabs being given till Monday evening, the Union Health Ministry said.

On Monday, 14,30,954 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,65,634 healthcare workers and frontline workers received 2nd dose of vaccine according to provisional report, the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by night.

The 14,30,954 beneficiaries who got the first dose include 10,33,480 beneficiaries aged over 60 and 1,78,257 aged between 45-60 with specified comorbidities, according to the data.

Cumulatively 2,26,85,598 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, according to the provisional report till 9 pm.