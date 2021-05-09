226 gram panchayats report zero Covid case in MP

These villagers have even sealed their entrance and have been wearing face masks as well as maintaining social distancing norms. Those people found violating Covid protocols are also being penalised.

Jabalpur, May 9 (IANS) As many as 226 gram panchayats in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district have reported zero Covid case since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the district's panchayat office, the gram panchayats in Jabalpur without a single Covid positive case constitutes 42 from Jabalpur district, 18 from Panagar, 11 in Patan, 46 each in Shahpura and Kundam, 29 in Sehore, 34 gram panchayats of Majhauli.

"My Village: Corona-Free Village campaign is being actively run in the state", said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Barricades have been placed at the entrance of the village and a record of people entering or leaving the village is also being maintained.

