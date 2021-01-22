2.28 lakh people vaccinated on Day 7, 267 adverse events reported

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) India on Friday inoculated as many as 2,28,563 healthcare and frontline workers, taking the toll of total beneficiaries who have been vaccinated to 12,72,097.
"The Covid-19 vaccination programme was conducted successfully on the seventh day of the countrywide massive exercise. The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated has surpassed 12.7 lakh (12,72,097) (till 6 p.m. today) through 24,397 sessions, as per the provisional report," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.
A total of 267 cases of Adverse Effect After Vaccination (AEFI) have been reported till 6 pm on the seventh day of the vaccination drive.
On Friday, 2,28,563 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 p.m. through 6,230 sessions. On Thursday, 1,92,581 people were vaccinated and 1,12,007 a day before.
In Karnataka, 1,82,503 have been vaccinated so far, highest amongst all states, followed by 1,27,726 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,21,004 in Odisha and 1,02,724 in Telangana. The pan-India vaccination drive had started on January 16.
--IANS
aka/vd