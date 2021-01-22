2.28 lakh people vaccinated on Day 7, 267 adverse events reported

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) India on Friday inoculated as many as 2,28,563 healthcare and frontline workers, taking the toll of total beneficiaries who have been vaccinated to 12,72,097.

"The Covid-19 vaccination programme was conducted successfully on the seventh day of the countrywide massive exercise. The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated has surpassed 12.7 lakh (12,72,097) (till 6 p.m. today) through 24,397 sessions, as per the provisional report," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.