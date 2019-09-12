23% Delhi traffic breaches due to faulty environs: IRTE

Of the 146 million road traffic violations committed by motorised traffic in 2007 in Delhi, every single day about 23 per cent were on account of faulty road engineering and environment, it said.

While in 2017, the number of traffic violations increased to over 200 million a day in the capital, nationwide it's estimated to be 6.2 billion by motorised vehicles a day. Of this, 1.5 billion are on account of faulty road conditions and traffic engineering, it says.

Worldwide focus of road safety is the value or manifestation of an efficient and scientific traffic management system with three approaches, including engineering solutions, driver training, road user awareness and enforcement. But the focus of the Motor Vehicle Act is on enforcement, based on the assumption that road environment and engineering solutions are in place," said Roahit Baluja, IRTE President.

"Today, the focus of improving road safety is directed towards implementation of legislation without realising that road and traffic engineering is rightful requirement of driving, the police needs to be given basic training to understand elements of traffic violations, the drivers need to be aware of codes of practice of traffic control devices and driving regulations," Baluja said.