23 cr vax doses provided to states till date: Health Ministry

The government of India has so far provided 23,35,86,960 vaccine doses to the states/UTs, both through the free of cost category and the direct state procurement category.

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday that more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union Territories (UTs) till date, while 1.64 crore doses are still available them for administration.

Of these, the total consumption, including wastages, is 21,71,44,022 doses (as per the data available till 8 am on Wednesday), the ministry said.

More than 1.64 crore vaccine doses (1,64,42,938) are still available with the states/UTs for administration to the beneficiaries.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them vaccines free of cost, the Health Ministry said.

The government has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the states/UTs.

--IANS

miz/arm