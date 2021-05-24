23 dead as Afghan forces foil Taliban attacks

The Taliban militants, according to the official, launched simultaneous attacks on Raghistan, Wardoj, Jarm, Khash, Darayem and Yaftal Payan districts early Monday but their offensives have been repulsed, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kabul, May 24 (IANS) Twenty Taliban militants and three Afghan security personnel were killed after forces foiled the group's attacks on six districts in Badakhshan province on Monday, an official said.

A total of 10 militants and five soldiers were also injured in the fighting which lasted for a couple of hours, the official added.

Taliban militants are yet to comment.

Violence lingers in the Asian country as Taliban militants have been attempting to seize small towns or districts by launching hit-and-run ambushes against Afghan national security forces.

While the US and NATO troops have started withdrawing from the country since the beginning of this month, violence has spiked again.

--IANS

ksk/