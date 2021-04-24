23 hospitals designated as dedicated Covid facilities in J&K

Jammu, April 24 (IANS) Responding to the steep rise in Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory, the J&K government on Saturday designated 23 hospitals as dedicated Covid hospitals to attend to the growing number of patients.
A notification issued by the health and medical education department said that 23 hospitals, eight in Jammu division and 15 in Kashmir division, have been dedicated for the treatment of Covid patients.
In the Jammu division, Gandhi Nagar hospital, C.D. Hospital, MCH Complex Gandhi Nagar, CHC Ramgarh, Old Hospital Kishtwar, SDH Nagri Parole, CHC Chenani and AH Ghagwal Samba have been designated as exclusive Covid hospitals.
In Kashmir division, the following hospitals have been designated as dedicated Covid facilities -- C.D. Hospital Srinagar, NTPHC Parisabad Budgam, MCH Kulgam, NTPHC Pethkot Budgam, PHC Chanapora Budgam, NTPHC Bandipora, CHC Dawar, Tibiya College Bandipora, CHC Hajin, Army Hospital JAKLI Rangreth Srinagar, JLNM Hospital, Kashmir Nursing Home, SDH Sopore, Trauma Hospital Bijbehara and NTPHC Akhura Mattan.
The Union Territory had reported over 1,900 new cases and 19 Covid related deaths on Friday.
--IANS
sq/arm