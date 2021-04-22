23 more succumb to Covid in Telangana

According to a bulletin by the state health department, the case fatality remains at 0.50 per cent against the national average of 1.2 per cent.

The daily fatalities climbed from 20 on Tuesday to 23 on Wednesday. The fresh fatalities pushed the cumulative death toll to 1,899.

Hyderabad, April 22 (IANS) Telangana on Thursday hit a new high in daily Covid-19 fatalities as 23 people succumbed to virus in the last 24 hours.

While the daily death toll saw a jump, the number of new infections dropped by nearly 1,000 due to relatively less number of tests conducted.

The 24-hour period ending 8 p.m. on Wednesday saw 5,567 new cases against 6,542 the previous day. This was the biggest single-day spike.

Health authorities conducted 1,02,335 tests as against 1,30,105 samples tested the previous day.

The surge in cases continued in Greater Hyderabad. The state capital reported a record 989 new cases, up from 898 on Tuesday.

Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy district adjoining Hyderabad reported 421 and 437 cases, respectively.

Nizamabad district bordering Maharashtra saw 367 new cases followed by 258 in Mahaboobnagar, 206 in Kamareddy, 185 in Mancherial, 183 in Siddipet, 176 in Sangareddy, 161 in Nalgonda, 157 in Karimnagar, 150 in Nagarkurnool, 139 in Warangal Urban, 134 in Khammam, 122 in Vikarabad, 117 in Rajanna Sircilla, 111 in Medak, 110 in Suryapet, 109 in Nirmal and 107 in Adilabad.

The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 3,37,468. According to officials, 79.5 per cent of all cases were asymptomatic.

The number of active cases in the state climbed to 49,781 from 46,488 the previous day.

A total of 2,251 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,21,788.

The recovery rate has slipped further to 86.16 per cent against the national average of 84.5 per cent.

The health authorities tested 1,02,335 samples, taking the total number of tests to over 1.21 crore.

Samples tested per million population improved to 3,27,120.

