23 UP districts are now Covid free

The districts that have become Covid free with emphasis on strict screening, treatment and vaccination are Amethi, Baghpat, Banda, Basti, Bijnor, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Etah, Farrukhabad, Fatehpur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Kanpur Dehat, Mahoba, Mau, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sitapur and Unnao.

Lucknow, Aug 30 (IANS) As many as 23 Uttar Pradesh districts that had been reporting active and new Covid-19 cases, have now become free of the disease.

According to a state government spokesman, the recovery rate has climbed up to a remarkable 98.6 per cent proving the success of the 'UP's Covid Control Model' in eradicating the lethal virus.

None of the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh have reported fresh cases of corona virus infection in double-digits lately.

As many as 62 districts have reported no case of Covid infection in the past 24 hours, whereas the other 13 districts reported new cases in just single-digits.

The active caseload in the most populous state is 269, while the percentage of active cases as against the total confirmed cases is just 0 per cent.

Out of the 1,87,638 samples tested in the past 24 hours, as many as 21 tested positive.

In the same period, another 17 patients also recovered from the infection, adding to the recovery of 16,86,182 people so far.

--IANS

amita/ksk/