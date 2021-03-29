235 new Covid cases, 126 recoveries reported in J&K in 24 hrs

Jammu, March 29 (IANS) J&K continues to witness a surge in Covid-19 cases as 235 new cases were reported on Monday while no Covid related death was reported in the last 24 hours, the official health bulletin said.
Out of 235 new cases, 51 were from Jammu division while 184 were from Kashmir.
On Monday, 126 recoveries were also reported taking the total number of recoveries to 126,129.
So far, 130,228 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K and 1,989 have succumbed to the deadly virus.
The number of active cases stand out to be 2,110 out of which 542 are from Jammu division and 1,568 are from Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/rt