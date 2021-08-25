24 people hospitalised in UK after toxic fumes at hotel spa

London, Aug 25 (IANS) Twenty four people, including children, were taken to a hospital after they were exposed to toxic fumes at a hotel spa in Hampshire, southeast England, a newspaper reported.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire Rescue Service was alerted to the Solent Hotel and Spa in Whiteley to deal with a "large-scale incident" at 8.44 p.m. on Monday, Xinhua news agency quoted the Evening Standard newspaper report as saying on Tuesday.