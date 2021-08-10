24 snakes seized from snake charmers in Agra on Sawan Somwar

On Monday, Wildlife SOS and the UP Forest Department conducted an anti-poaching raid, rescuing 24 snakes from outside Kailash, Balkeshwar, Mankameshwar, Rajeshwar and Rawli temples in Agra.

The snakes are currently under the care and treatment of Wildlife SOS.

Agra, Aug 10 (IANS) In a joint operation by Wildlife SOS and the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department, 24 snakes were seized from the illegal custody of snake charmers from outside five different temples in Agra.

A total of 16 cobras, four Indian rat snakes and four common sand boas were rescued from the snake charmers and transferred to the Wildlife SOS rescue facility.

All the snakes were found to be in harrowing condition -- starved and dehydrated. There was nothing more perturbing than a harmless, non-venomous rat snake whose mouth had been stitched close. One can only imagine how long the snake had gone without being able to consume any food or water.

Veterinarians from Wildlife SOS immediately removed the stitches from the rat snake's mouth and hydrated all the snakes as a first step. The Wildlife SOS is determining if they are fit enough to be released into their natural habitat.

The month of Sawan kicked off towards the end of July. According to the Hindu calendar, this month is highly auspicious for the devotees of Lord Shiva, also known as the lord of the snakes.

The Mondays of this month, known as 'Sawan Somwar', have special significance with devotees observing fasts on the day or flocking to temples to receive blessings.

Taking advantage of Lord Shiva's association with snakes and people's innocent reverence, snake charmers ('saperas') often lure devotees with displays of their snakes and promises of blessings.

With the intent of gaining monetary alms, some snake charmers even encourage the devotees to offer milk to the snakes, which is detrimental to the reptile's health.

Wildlife SOS and the forest department have urged tourists and locals to steer clear of snake charmers and discourage exploitation of snakes for display or entertainment.

Snake charming promotes the illegal possession of protected wildlife species and is an offence under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, "These snakes are kept in the most dreadful conditions and the gruesome reality of snake charming needs to be exposed. Snakes are injured and mutilated to the point that they often can't return to their natural habitats."

Ilayaraja, Deputy Director (veterinary services) for Wildlife SOS, said, "The rat snake with stitched mouth was exhibiting aggressive behaviour due to pain. We carefully removed the stitches and no major bleeding or swelling has been found since. No animal deserves such barbaric treatment."

Akhilesh Pandey, Divisional Forest Officer, Agra, said, "Snake charming is an illegal and punishable offence that has been going on for years. To combat this, the forest department teams up with Wildlife SOS to rescue snakes from the grips of these snake charmers every year."

--IANS

bk/arm