24-year old drowns in lake during Tiktok video shoot

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, one of the two men drowned in the pond, while filming the Tiktok video on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said on Thursday.

Circle inspector M Mahesh said, "Two cousins identified as Prashant and Narasimhulu, residents of Sangareddy district had come to Dhulapally pond last Tuesday to have a bath and shoot a TikTok video." Narasimhulu's body was sent for an autopsy.

While talking to the news agency, ANI, Mahesh said, "The two entered the pond and Narasimhulu, who was making the video on his cell phone, drowned. We advise youth not to involve in any dangerous acts in an attempt to shoot these kinds of videos."

The victim did not know how to swim, a police official said adding on seeing him struggling, his cousin rushed out of the lake and informed locals, who retrieved the body.