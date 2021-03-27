245 fresh Covid cases reported in Gurugram

The active cases in the district stand at 1,516 while a total of 60,092 patients have recovered and discharged including 166 on Saturday.

Gurugram, March 27 (IANS) The Gurugram district on Saturday recorded 245 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 61,972 while one death was also reported taking the total death toll to 364, the official daily health bulletin said.

The health department said out of 364 deaths, 280 died due to comorbidities and the remaining 84 without comorbidities.

According to the health department, the Coronavirus infection increased again in the last one week.

"We are registering more than 200 cases from the last one week. It is a concern for us. We are working hard to contain spread in limited places. People need to follow Covid guidelines and maintain social distancing rules and use face masks," said Virender Yadav, CMO Gurugram.

A number of new Coronavirus cases were increased due to flouting Covid norms, the officer said.

"It has been observed that 90 per cent of corona-infected patients may recover from it if they follow necessary guidelines of the health department, Yadav said.

Covid testing has been increased in the district to prevent the spread of corona infection. Also an intensive testing campaign is being conducted in Gurugram to control the corona virus infection," Yadav added.

