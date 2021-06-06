24.60 crore vaccine doses provided to states/UTs: Centre

New Delhi: Amid reports of vaccine shortage in some states, the Centre on Sunday said that 24.60 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs till date.

It said that it has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 24 crore vaccine doses (24,60,80,900) to states/UTs, and of this, total consumption, including wastages, is 22,96,95,199 doses (as per data available at 8 a.m. on Sunday).