24x7 emergency lab to conduct 50,000 tests per day at AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): In a major relief to patients showing up at AIIMS Delhi, an emergency lab has been set up that will be functional for 24 hours for carrying out regular tests of patients here.



This is the 'second smart lab' at AIIMS Delhi. The lab uses automatic dry chemistry analyser technology.

The officials informed that the time for sample collection of diagnostic tests at wards has been increased by three and a half hours.

"This new lab is open for 24 hours. At any time, the patients can come and we will give the report, as soon as possible. It will not take more than two to three hours to give the test reports," said Dr Shyam Prakash, Additional Professor, Department of Laboratory Medicine, faculty in charge of Smart lab.

The lab is also helping patients to get treatment timely without any delays in tests results.

"Earlier, patients used to wait for long outside the testing labs for the report to come out. But now, here we are getting the report within two to three hours. With this, our consultants or clinicians can give immediate feedback, analyze the diagnosis and give that immediate medicines," said Dr Prakash.

24x7 emergency lab is the second smart lab at AIIMS Delhi inaugurated by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today. This lab has the capacity to conduct 50,000 plus tests in a single day.

On September 22, AIIMS Delhi prepared a 'smart lab' that has the capacity to conduct more than two lakh general tests in a single day. The hi-tech lab is also providing some free-of-cost tests such as the D-Dimer test that costs around Rs 1,000 in private labs.

"If a patient comes in an emergency at 12 o'clock in the night, the number of investigative parameters available to the doctor to assess and treat the patient are comparatively much more limited. But now, if an emergency patient comes for treatment in odd hours, we can investigate all parameters easily in few hours with the help of this smart lab," said Dr Subrata Sinha, Head of the Laboratory Medicine e-Department, AIIMS Delhi.

This lab is doing 2500- 3000 tests per hour and 50,000-60,000 tests per day, Sinha added.

On the accuracy of tests, Dr Subrata Sinha said, "All our tests are very accurate, we have a system of both internal quality control and external quality control where we have a link to the quality control programme. All the time, our staff and doctors are seeing that the quality parameters are being maintained on a day to day basis." (ANI)

