25-bed COVID-19 care center set up in Ludhiana Gurdwara

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday opened a 25-bed COVID-19 care center at Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Alamgir which will provide free health care to coronavirus patients.



Inaugurating the facility, SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur informed that the hospital, which would provide free oxygen and medicines to patients, would also be manned by medical and paramedical staff from the Guru Ram Das Medical College and Hospital, Amritsar.

The SGPC President also announced that a fully equipped ambulance will also be stationed at the COVID care centre which will be put at the disposal of patients and their family members, in case there was any need to shift them to a super speciality facility.

Giving credit to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president S Sukhbir Singh Badal for motivating the SGPC members to take the initiative, Bibi Jagir Kaur said "Three more COVID care centre will soon be opened at Takht Damdama Sahib Talwandi Sabo, Bholath and Patiala in the coming days for which oxygen concentrators are being imported."

While congratulating the SGPC for taking up the humanitarian cause, S Sukhbir Singh Badal said this was the need of the hour and the SGPC had risen to the occasion to perform this 'Sewa'.

Issuing a video message, the SAD President said, "I was informed that the SGPC was importing hundreds of oxygen concentrators from different countries to save the lives of Punjabis during this crisis."

He also appealed to Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh to intensify efforts and arrange 5,000 oxygen concentrators as well as 50 lakh vaccines for the people of the state. (ANI)

