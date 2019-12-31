25 cows died in Banda, 8 bulls in Agra cow-shelter

Agra/ Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): As many as 25 cows have died reportedly due to cold weather and alleged lack of care at a cow shelter in Banda.

"I will inform district magistrate about it. It seems that those responsible for the upkeep of the cows have not done their duty. The veterinary doctor has also not visited here and dogs are devouring on the carcasses," said Mansoor Ahmed, SDM, Banda



On the other hand, eight bulls have died at " Nandishala" in Agra district.

"Nandishala houses more than 1000 cows and bulls. There is a lack on part of those responsible for the management and some officials. We will take strict action against them," said NG Ravi Kumar District Magistrate, Agra (ANI)

