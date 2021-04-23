25 die at Delhi hospital due to low oxygen supply

New Delhi: Twenty-five sickest patients have died in last 24 hours at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to low oxygen supply, hospital's Director of Medical said.

"Oxygen will last another 2 hours. Ventilators and Bipap are not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently," he said.



He further said that lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril due to oxygen crisis.

The official told the media that lives of another 60 'sickest' patients at risk, adding that "major crisis is likely". He added that hospital is resorting to manual ventilation in ICUs and emergency department.

A serious oxygen crisis is unfolding in the national capital as Covid-19 cases continue to spiral.

Meanwhile, amid reports of shortage of oxygen in the hospitals during the second wave of Covid across the country, the government has decided to import oxygen generation plants and containers from Germany to cater to the shortage. Government sources said that 23 mobile oxygen generation plants are being airlifted from Germany. These will be deployed in static hospitals and provide adequate oxygen to the needy.

Further, sources said that government is procuring a large number of oxygen containers for an adequate supply of oxygen in Delhi and other states.

