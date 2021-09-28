25 inmates 'deliberately' injure self in Delhi's Mandoli jail

According to sources, the incident happened at Jail No. 11 on Monday evening when two inmates -- Danish and Anish -- wanted to go out of their ward without any reason and were subsequently stopped by the policemen as there was an existing gang rivalry between inmates.

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) As many as 25 inmates have deliberately injured themselves at the Mandoli Jail in the national capital, official sources said on Tuesday.

"This thing agitated them and they started causing harm to themselves and also asked others to do the same," jail sources said.

The other inmates too then started injuring themselves by banging their heads on the walls and stabbing each other. The jail officials were then forced to use mild force to control the situation.

"Around 25 inmates had minor injuries, of which one had to be taken to a nearby hospital," sources said adding the other inmates who got injured in the process were provided first aid treatment at the jail dispensary.

Notably, after the dramatic murder of Jitender Singh Mann, alias 'Gogi', at the Rohini Court, the officials had expressed a possibility of a gang war and all the prisons of Delhi, including high-security Tihar Jail, Mandoli Jail, and Rohini Jail were put on high alert.

Gogi was lodged at the Tihar jail while his rival Tilu Tajpuriya is in the Mandoli Jail.

