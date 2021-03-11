25 militants surrender in eastern Afghanistan

Asadabad (Afghanistan), March 11 (IANS) Twenty-five militants on Wednesday surrendered to the government authorities in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province, the province governor said.

"A total of 20 Taliban militants and five militants of Islamic State (IS) outfit surrendered to provincial directorate of National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan's national intelligence agency on Wednesday," Governor Mohammad Iqbal Sayyed told the Xinhua news agency.