25 oxygen concentrators to be given to districts with higher COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20 (ANI): Districts of Karnataka with higher numbers of COVID-19 cases will be provided with 25 oxygen concentrators each, the Health and Medical Education Minister, Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday.



"State has received 800 concentrators recently which will be distributed to districts with more cases. Especially, those districts like Hassan, Mandya, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Chitradurga where there is lack of facilities," the minister told media.

He also said that the government is working to provide more assistance like ICU facilities, oxygen, etc at all Medical colleges across the state. "I am visiting Tumakuru and Chitradurga today, and will also visit Davanagere, Haveri, Hubballi, and Gadag medical colleges this week to review the situation," he added.

The district administration and all public representatives were requested to actively participate in the COVID containment activities.

Dr Sudhakar said, "At present positivity rate is at 27 per cent. We are aiming to reduce it further by 5 per cent. IIT Kanpur has provided data based research inputs to other countries on COVID projections and centre has also advised on this. We are also working on reducing mortality rate".

Chief Minister of Karnataka, B. S. Yediyurappa has also decided to provide Rs 50,000 in advance to all gram panchayats of the state. This fund would be utilized by the village task force committee to shift COVID patients to care centres.

According to Dr Sudhakar, the state has been conducting more than 1.25 lakh tests every day. The patients of Mucormycosis are also being treated. The state has also issued instructions to monitor those who have recovered from COVID.

Karnataka has recorded a total of 603660 active cases as of Wednesday, and the total deaths in the state were recorded at 22313. (ANI)

