25 per cent dip in street crime in last 2 years: Delhi Police Commissioner

New Delhi (India), Sept 25 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Wednesday claimed that there was a 25 per cent dip in incidents of street crimes in the national capital over the last two years.

"Special teams are working on the cases of crime against women. In the last two years there has been an overall decrease in the incidences of street crime by 25 per cent," said Patnaik.



The police commissioner talking to media persons said: "We have achieved a sharp drop in the incidences of robbery and snatching put together in the last two years," he said.

Delhi police today launched 15 "Prakhar" vans to control street crimes.

"Special street crime patrol vehicle 'Prakhar' was launched today. Fifteen such vehicles are launched and they will patrol all the districts of Delhi. The personnel are also equipped with special firepower to neutralise those criminals who carry weapons," said Patnaik.

At the launch of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 112, Patnaik said that 100 and other emergency numbers will be integrated with 112 for the convenience of citizens.

"Dial 100 and other emergency numbers would be integrated with 112 which is Emergency Response Support System. If someone dial 100 it will automatically get transferred to 112," he said. (ANI)

