25 persons affiliated with PFI arrested across UP for their alleged involvement in criminal activities

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): A total of 25 persons affiliated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested across the state for their alleged involvement in different criminal activities, said Praveen Kumar, IG, Law and Order, of the state here on Wednesday.

"25 persons affiliated with the PFI have been arrested across the state for their involvement in different criminal activities," said Kumar during a press conference here.It was reported on December 31 that Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting to 'ban the PFI as the investigations found PFI's involvement in the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that took place on 19 December.'"PFI should be banned. We have written to the Home Ministry. We expect investigation on the same," he had said while speaking to ANI in Lucknow.PFI, an organisation based in Delhi, was founded on November 22, 2006.Protests which affected the state earlier this month saw people expressing their dissent against the CAA and seeking its withdrawal. Police personnel and protesters clashed during the agitation across the state. (ANI)