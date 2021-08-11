25 soldiers, 7 residents killed in Algeria's wildfires

Algiers, Aug 11 (IANS) At least 25 Algerian soldiers were killed on Tuesday as they attempted to extinguish the wildfires raging in the northeastern provinces of Tizi Ouzou and Bejaia, the Algerian Defense Ministry said.

Wildfires erupted simultaneously on Monday overnight across 14 Algerian provinces, killing at least seven civilians and injuring dozens of others, the ministry said in a statement, which described the fires as caused by "criminal act," the Xinhua news agency reported.