25 US states fully vaccinate over 50% adults against Covid

The data released on Monday revealed Maine's 62.9 per cent rate of fully vaccinated adults is the highest in the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

Washington, May 25 (IANS) At least 25 American states reported that more than 50 per cent of their adult population had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the latest data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Connecticut and Vermont are right behind Maine, with 62.8 per cent and 62.7 per cent, respectively.

Washington, D.C. has also fully vaccinated at least 50 per cent of people aged 18 or older, said the CDC.

Other states with over 60 per cent of fully vaccinated adults are Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

In New York, 56 per cent of adults are done with their vaccine doses, while New Jersey is a few points ahead, with 59.1 per cent.

The states with the lowest rates of fully vaccinated adults are Tennessee with 39.3 per cent; Arkansas 38.9 per cent; Alabama 36.7 per cent; and Mississippi 34.4 per cent.

Nationwide, 49.6 per cent of people aged 18 and older have been fully vaccinated and more than 61 per cent have received at least one shot, according to the CDC data.

President Joe Biden has promised to administer at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose to 70 per cent of the country's adult population before Fourth of July, or the Independence Day.

