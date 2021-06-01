250 tonnes coal bound for Bangladesh seized in Assam, 4 held

Guwahati, June 1 (IANS) Assam Police on Tuesday seized around 250 tonnes of coal, which was being exported to Bangladesh from Meghalaya, violating official regulations, officials said.
Police said that four people, including three exporters, were arrested for exporting the coal through the Sutarkandi land customs station in Assam's Karimganj district.
Karimganj Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar Jha said that the exporters had no proper official documents while they were carrying around 25-30 tonnes of coal in each truck against the stipulated 8 tonnes.
A senior political leader is also involved in the trade and he is being interrogated.
