2,500 Covid patients receive Coronil kits on Nishank's appeal

The Coronil kits have been given to those Covid patients who are undergoing treatment at home. All patients have been advised to take the Ayurvedic medicines given in the Coronil kit along with ongoing treatment to increase their immunity against the infection.

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth has distributed Coronil kits to 2,500 Covid patients in Haridwar on an appeal made by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Haridwar is also Nishank's Lok Sabha constituency.

According to Patanjali Yogpeeth, the use of the Coronil kit increases the immunity of people which will help in fighting Covid-19.

Speaking on the occasion, Nishank said, "All the doctors, scientists and pharmaceutical companies across the country are trying to fight this pandemic in their own way. On the one hand, doctors are constantly looking after and serving the Covid patients while the scientists and pharmaceutical companies have provided great relief by making the vaccine in a very short period of time."

Nishank said Covishield and Covaxin manufactured in India have proved to be the most effective vaccines in fighting this pandemic in the whole world. Apart from these two vaccines we should not forget Ayurveda, which has been accepted by the whole world. Baba Ramdev had made Coronil medicine last year only to increase immunity against Covid-19, Nishank added.

"Coronil has given relief to the people so I urged Baba Ramdev to distribute it to Covid victims in Haridwar who are kept in home quarantine so that they can recover as soon as possible. This medicine will be provided free-of-cost to all 2,500 families," the Minister said.

Nishank has given money from his MPLAD fund to four Dedicated Covid Health Centres at Haridwar, including Baba Barfani, Base Hospital, Mela Hospital and Civil Hospital Roorkee identified by the Union Ministry of Health and ICMR.

At the S.P.S. government hospital in Rishikesh, money donated by the Minister provided five ventilators, 50 D-type jumbo cylinders, 20 semi-floor beds, 20 bed side lockers and 20 IV stands.

--IANS

gcb/anm/khz/bg