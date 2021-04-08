26 Covid vaccination centres in Mumbai out of doses

This comes at a time when parts of the country, including Maharashtra, are witnessing a second wave of coronavirus infections. And Maharashtra happens to be the worst-hit state.

Mumbai: If more doses are not supplied at the earliest, all vaccination centres in Mumbai will soon run out of doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Out of 120 designated Covid-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai, 73 are private medical institutions while the remaining are government-run hospitals.

Data indicates that vaccination centres in Maharashtra's Sangli, Satara, Gondia and Chandrapur have also run out of doses.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said Maharashtra government's stock of doses of Covid-19 vaccines will last for only three more days.

'Stocks to last for only 3 days': Rajesh Tope

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said Maharashtra government's stock of doses of Covid-19 vaccines will last for only three more days.

Eligible recipients are being turned back from vaccination centres owing to lack of doses, Tope had told the media.

"Fourteen lakh doses are available with us now which would last three days. We need 40 lakh vaccine doses every week. We can then administer 6 lakh doses every day in a week. The doses we are getting are not enough," Rajesh Tope had said.

Maharashtra behind in vaccinating eligible groups: Harsh Vardhan

Responding to Rajesh Tope's statement, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a letter that Delhi, Punjab and Maharashtra are lagging behind in vaccinating eligible groups.

"Maharashtra has vaccinated just only 86 per cent of health workers with the first dose," Harsh Vardhan wrote adding that only 41 per cent of healthcare workers in the state have been administered the second dose of approved Covid-19 vaccines.

He also mentioned that only 73 per cent of registered frontline workers and 25 per cent of senior citizens have received the first dose in Maharashtra.

"The lackadaisical attitude of the state government has singularly bogged down the entire country's efforts to fight the virus," Harsh Vardhan said referring to Maharashtra.

