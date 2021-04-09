26 health care staff at AIIMS, Delhi test positive for Covid

"Of these, 20 are doctors and 6 MBBS students of AIIMS who have been found Covid-19 positive over the last 10 days," a source said.

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) As many as 26 health care staff, including doctors, have tested Covid-19 positive at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), sources told IANS here on Friday.

Of the 26 who've tested positive, only two had taken both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, added the source. This comes a day after it was reported that 37 doctors had tested positive at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The 20 doctors testing positive at AIIMS include two faculty members. The rest are resident doctors. A majority of them are displaying mild symptoms of Covid-19.

The contacts of most of them have been traced and the process is still on for some, the source said. There are more than 3,000 doctors including resident doctors and faculty members working with AIIMS.

The development at Delhi's these two big hospitals comes amid the city witnessing a steep surge in new cases over the last few weeks.

On Thursday, the national capital witnessed its highest single-day spike this year after 7,437 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported.

In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases every day, the Delhi government has ordered closing of all government and private schools in the national capital.

