26 Indian Army columns deployed in Assam amid protests

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Amid protests in the northeastern states over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, 26 Army columns have been deployed in Assam to support the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to handle the situation there.

As many as 26 Indian Army columns have been deployed in Assam to support the CAPF, Indian Army sources said on Friday.



The strength of one column is about 70 personnel of all ranks.

Two people died in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, on Thursday. The suspension of mobile Internet services was extended for another 48 hours in 10 districts of Assam.

The administration had suspended mobile Internet services for 24 hours on Wednesday in 10 districts of the state -- Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (metro) and Kamrup.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles is managing the situation in the restive areas of Assam and Tripura.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

