Toggle navigation
Sify.com
News
Movies
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Reviews
Images
Finance
IND vs ENG
SPORTS
Cricket
Tennis
Football
Hockey
Olympics
Others
Bawarchi
Samachar
Videos
Web
Sify
Search
Sify.com
News
International
26 killed, dozens injured after bus plunges into ravine in Indonesia
26 killed, dozens injured after bus plunges into ravine in Indonesia
Source :
IANS
Author :
IANS
Last Updated:
Thu, Mar 11th, 2021, 11:27:13hrs
>Jakarta, March 11 (IANS) Twenty six people were killed, and dozens of others wounded after a bus carrying 62 people plunged into a ravine in Indonesia's western province of West Java on Wednesday night, the Xinhua news agency reported.
--IANS
int/rs
Latest Features
Lakhs of people attend PM Modi's election rally!
PM Modi takes COVID vaccine!
Rahul Gandhi swims with fishermen in Kerala
Congress loses Pudu-CHERRY
WHO says 'not reviewed' Pathanjali's Coronil!