  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. 26 killed, dozens injured after bus plunges into ravine in Indonesia

26 killed, dozens injured after bus plunges into ravine in Indonesia

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Mar 11th, 2021, 11:27:13hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
>Jakarta, March 11 (IANS) Twenty six people were killed, and dozens of others wounded after a bus carrying 62 people plunged into a ravine in Indonesia's western province of West Java on Wednesday night, the Xinhua news agency reported.

--IANS

int/rs

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features