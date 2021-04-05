26 killed in B'desh ferry capsize (Ld)

Dhaka, April 5 (IANS) At least 26 people were killed after a ferry capsized in the Shitalakkhya river in Bangladesh's Narayanganj district, an official said on Monday.

The accident site is about 20 km away from the capital Dhaka.

Ershad Hossain, senior duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, told Xinhua news agenncy that the victims included children and women.