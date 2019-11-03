260 centres opened in Telangana to purchase cotton from farmers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy held a review meeting with officers of Cotton Corporation of India in Hyderabad.

The meeting took place on Saturday at Dilkusha Guest House in Somajiguda and farmer unions participated in it.

"25 per cent cotton production in the country is from Telangana state. The cotton farmers are now in depression because of heavy rains. The central government has decided to help cotton farmers by purchasing cotton from them and in this process, 260 centres at various places opened to purchase cotton in the state," Reddy told ANI.



"12 per cent moisture cotton can be purchased and the farmers are advised that before they come to sell cotton they should dry the cotton well. Payment will be given to the farmers in the online form in less than one week. Telangana government should also help in this issue and should refer us to purchase cotton from farmers. We are ready to purchase the cotton," he added. (ANI)

