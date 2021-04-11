2,663 buses operate in Karnataka despite staff strike

"We have 2,663 buses from across the state on intra-state and inter-state routes during the day with some employees reporting for duty," said the official of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in a statement here.

Bengaluru, April 11 (IANS) Even as the indefinite strike by the employees of the Karnataka transport corporation over wage hike entered fifth day, 2,663 buses were operated across the state, as some drivers and conductors returned to work, an official said on Sunday.

Though the state government banned the strike under the Industrial Dispute Act on April 9 and detained the employees' union leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar at Belagavi in the state's northwest region on Saturday, majority of the 1.37-lakh defiant workers stayed away from work.

"Salary for March will be given on Monday to those employees returning to work despite threat by their striking colleagues," said the official.

Request for inter-corporation transfer of striking staff will not be considered and those who were already transferred will be sent back to their original depot.

"Duration of student and monthly passes will be extended during the strike period," said the official.

In addition to state-run buses, state-run road transport corporations of Andhra Pradesh operated 342 buses, Kerala 32, Tamil Nadu 552 and Telangana 39.

"KSRTC operated buses to and from select cities and towns in all the neigbouring southern states," added the official.

--IANS

fb/sdr/